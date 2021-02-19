Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 31,232 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,232 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $209.83 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

