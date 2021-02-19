Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Shares Down 5.8%

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) traded down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.52. 586,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 218,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Separately, TheStreet raised Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 million, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CFO Bryan Saksa sold 24,000 shares of Avalon stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,888 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Avalon worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment provides waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

