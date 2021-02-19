AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 20,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $177.77 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

