Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $720.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to report $720.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $720.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $721.00 million. Avaya posted sales of $683.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. Avaya has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Avaya news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Avaya by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Avaya by 7.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 905.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

