Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Trading 10.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) was up 10.7% on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $56.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Avis Budget Group traded as high as $48.77 and last traded at $48.75. Approximately 2,768,308 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,472,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.05.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 57,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,208,154.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 118,358 shares of company stock worth $4,600,744 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

