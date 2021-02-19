Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 383.88 ($5.02).

AV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 383 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 2,068 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £6,783.04 ($8,862.09). Also, insider Mohit Joshi acquired 7,618 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £24,987.04 ($32,645.73).

AV stock opened at GBX 362 ($4.73) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 344.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 301.77. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 430.40 ($5.62). The firm has a market cap of £14.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $6.00. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

