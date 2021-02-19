Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP William J. Bintz Sells 21,875 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $874,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. 335,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
