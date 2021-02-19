Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP William J. Bintz Sells 21,875 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $874,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. 335,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

