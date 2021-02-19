Axie Infinity (AXS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16.20 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $83.08 million and $16.20 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00062707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $413.92 or 0.00743162 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 58.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00045964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00061435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019863 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,558.48 or 0.04593530 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00039248 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

