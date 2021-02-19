Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Director Mosich Nick Sells 8,000 Shares

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:AX traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.06. 456,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

