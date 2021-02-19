AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $20.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. AXT traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 3183262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AXTI. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $361,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,834,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,900,708.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,041,000 after buying an additional 144,318 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at $9,742,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 88,850 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in AXT by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 416,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 129,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AXT by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $634.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.83 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXT Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

