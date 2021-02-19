Azul S.A. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($7.51) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Azul in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($7.51) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.99). Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Azul’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $149.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Santander cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

AZUL stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. Azul has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $40.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Azul by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Azul by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Azul by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Azul by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the period. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

