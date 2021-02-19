B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $252.14

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 252.14 ($3.29) and traded as high as GBX 269 ($3.51). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 268 ($3.50), with a volume of 3,822 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 267.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 252.14. The stock has a market cap of £100.29 million and a P/E ratio of 7.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other B.P. Marsh & Partners news, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk acquired 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £2,488.80 ($3,251.63).

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

