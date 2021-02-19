B. Riley Comments on Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $970.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $344,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,177.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 29,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $694,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

