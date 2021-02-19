B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.75 and last traded at $56.45. Approximately 262,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 198,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.
The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79.
In other news, insider B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 6,791 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.71 per share, with a total value of $330,789.61. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,974,886 shares in the company, valued at $242,326,697.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 133,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,290 in the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.
