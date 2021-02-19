B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.75 and last traded at $56.45. Approximately 262,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 198,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79.

In other news, insider B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 6,791 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.71 per share, with a total value of $330,789.61. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,974,886 shares in the company, valued at $242,326,697.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 133,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,290 in the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 86,277 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 512.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

