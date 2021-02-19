Badger DAO Trading Down 24.5% Over Last Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for about $54.54 or 0.00097707 BTC on major exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $126.43 million and $77.16 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.83 or 0.00560411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00063896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00087161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00068487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00082761 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00031931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.37 or 0.00403732 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

Badger DAO Token Trading

Badger DAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

