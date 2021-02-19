Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $324.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.06% from the stock’s previous close.

BIDU has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $36.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.24. 522,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,800,231. Baidu has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $326.50. The stock has a market cap of $114.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.90 and its 200-day moving average is $166.81.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Baidu by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,449.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 889,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,308,000 after buying an additional 831,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,309,000 after buying an additional 768,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.