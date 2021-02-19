Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading 14.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) shot up 14.1% on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $292.00 to $324.00. The stock traded as high as $346.00 and last traded at $339.91. 17,031,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 10,139,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.01.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Baidu to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

