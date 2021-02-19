Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust plc (BGCG.L) (LON:BGCG) Shares Down 4.5%

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust plc (BGCG.L) (LON:BGCG)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 593.23 ($7.75) and last traded at GBX 594 ($7.76). 435,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 420,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 622 ($8.13).

The company has a market cap of £324.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 557.05.

