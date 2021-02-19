Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) Stock Price Down 2%

Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.08. 5,052,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 5,315,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Baker Hughes A GE stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,664 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

