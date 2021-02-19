Baker Tilly Financial LLC Invests $5.04 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,000. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Baker Tilly Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jabodon PT Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,328.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,238.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,088 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

