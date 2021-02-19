Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Issues Earnings Results

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) released its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $114.55. 114,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,951. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.71 and a 200-day moving average of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 0.54. Balchem has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

Get Balchem alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.