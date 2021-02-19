Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Up 6.8%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $32.20. 7,342,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 7,553,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.
Several research firms recently commented on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.
