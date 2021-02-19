Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Up 6.8%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $32.20. 7,342,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 7,553,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

Several research firms recently commented on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,962,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,634,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

