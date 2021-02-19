Banano (BAN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $65,658.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Banano has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and approximately $65,658.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.62 or 0.00522551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00059199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00061947 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.50 or 0.00827734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00037491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00083630 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,460,222 coins and its circulating supply is 1,194,746,340 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.