Banano Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Banano has a market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $66,002.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.79 or 0.00525234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00066428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00061803 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $427.60 or 0.00764446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00043104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00086720 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,460,222 coins and its circulating supply is 1,194,746,340 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

