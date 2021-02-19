BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.82

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.82 and last traded at $65.31, with a volume of 3201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.72.

BANF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BancFirst news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,800. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in BancFirst during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 55.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 78.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,186 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

