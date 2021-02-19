Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.08

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $3.34. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 1,158,103 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Santander lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $631.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $268.73 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 291,735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

