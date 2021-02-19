Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 41,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 699% from the average daily volume of 5,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

BNDSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Monday, January 18th. Banco Sabadell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

About Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY)

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals, as well as consumer finance, asset management and bancassurance.

