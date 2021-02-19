BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

