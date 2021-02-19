Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s 3rd Largest Position

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,950,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 967,311 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 12.9% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $119,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.39. 1,567,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,121,039. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

