Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $295.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

