Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$106.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$103.50 to C$106.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMO. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$93.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Fundamental Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.85.

Shares of BMO traded up C$0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$100.37. 618,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,364. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$88.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$55.76 and a 12 month high of C$102.38.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.82 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.5800004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

About Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

