BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $40.76. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 87,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,704,789.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,053.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,841,000 after buying an additional 273,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,629,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,283,000 after buying an additional 174,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,629,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,283,000 after buying an additional 174,690 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,946,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,947,000 after buying an additional 61,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,666,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,425,000 after buying an additional 792,163 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.