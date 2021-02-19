Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.51% of Banner worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BANR. Piper Sandler upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.14. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.