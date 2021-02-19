Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,528,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 352,590 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 5.68% of Baozun worth $121,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BZUN. CICC Research downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $269.41 million for the quarter. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.