Barclays Cuts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $143.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.

VC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.40.

Shares of VC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.23. 4,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,796. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visteon has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.73 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visteon will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Visteon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Visteon by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Visteon by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

