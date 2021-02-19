Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 155 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BARC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays PLC (BARC.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 164 ($2.14).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 149.74 ($1.96) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £26.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 184 ($2.40). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 146.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.90.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

