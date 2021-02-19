Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Barnes Group updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.65-1.90 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.65-1.90 EPS.

B traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 359,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,158. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

B has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

