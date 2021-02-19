Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Announces Earnings Results

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%.

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,806,016. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

