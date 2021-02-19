Base Protocol (BASE) Market Cap Reaches $4.34 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $974,957.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00002577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.97 or 0.00523501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00066962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00086468 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068791 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00080771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.93 or 0.00420145 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00029093 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 5,146,011 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,713 tokens. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

Base Protocol Token Trading

Base Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.