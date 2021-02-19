Basic Attention Token Price Tops $0.61 (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $905.23 million and $356.60 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00062110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.43 or 0.00766484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00043505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00060631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00042025 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.31 or 0.04562851 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,487,032,313 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

