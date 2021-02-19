Basic Attention Token Price Tops $0.61 (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $904.67 million and approximately $407.13 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00061947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.50 or 0.00827734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00037491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00058047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00043440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.63 or 0.04901445 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00016793 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,487,032,313 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

