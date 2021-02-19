Basid Coin Price Down 49.7% This Week (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, Basid Coin has traded down 49.7% against the dollar. One Basid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $107.24 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.16 or 0.00524036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00067097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00086776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00069083 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00081684 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.25 or 0.00421222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00029192 BTC.

Basid Coin Token Profile

Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,952,726 tokens. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

Basid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

