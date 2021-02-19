Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 19,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BYLTF)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

