Beam (BEAM) Reaches Market Cap of $55.34 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $55.34 million and approximately $12.46 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000850 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 75.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 105.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 81,869,440 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.