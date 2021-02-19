BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Up 67.8% This Week

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $781,791.61 and $103.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 67.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000548 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 104.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00027756 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,178 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

