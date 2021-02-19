Beaxy (BXY) Trading Down 5.8% This Week

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Beaxy has a market cap of $3.20 million and $3,000.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,086,487 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars.

