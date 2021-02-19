Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by KDI Capital Partners LLC

KDI Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 2.4% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after buying an additional 15,279 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,578,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $4.11 on Friday, hitting $251.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.99 and its 200-day moving average is $245.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.