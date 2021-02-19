Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $336,126.55 and $3,993.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 220% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beetle Coin Token Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 255,890,974 tokens. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

