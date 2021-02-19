Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $21.01. 4,280,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,510. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $24.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

