Beldex (BDX) Price Up 19.2% This Week

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $95.88 million and approximately $942,972.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

